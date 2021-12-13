PSF’s dormant units wake up, plan events

KARACHI: Some dormant affiliated units of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) have finally decided to revive squash activities.

During the latest Annual General Meeting of PSF, representative of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the plan for organising DG CAA Cup has been finalised.

Representative of Higher Education Commission Rizwan Shaukat said that HEC has planned various university level squash activities.

He requested facilitation from the provincial squash association for arranging training camps and conducting tournaments.

Representative of Pakistan Ordinance Factory Ghulam Rabbani apprised the general council that POF sports board has already undertaken renovation of squash courts at Wah Cantt.

He said that as soon as the renovation of squash courts was completed POF Sports Board would hold an international squash tournament at Wah.

Senior Vice President PSF said that POF should revive holding of international tournaments at Wah in coordination with PSF.

Also, during discussion by the general council on the revival of Chief of Army Staff International Squash Tournament, Director Army Sports Zaheer Akhtar said that the proposal of holding COAS International is already in hand and the event is likely to be conducted this month.