Sindh’s batting flops once again

KARACHI: Sindh’s batting once again failed to offer any laudable resistance as they declared their first innings at 155-9 against Central Punjab on the first day of their ninth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the SBP Sports Complex on Sunday.

After the top and middle order failed to resist it was fast bowler Sohail Khan who prevented Sindh from utter humiliation when he blasted a solid 65 off 91 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes. Fawad Alam made 32 off 79 balls, hammering two fours. Omair Bin Yousuf chipped in with 22 which came off 59 balls and had two fours and one six.

Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Saad got three wickets each.

In response, Central Punjab were 78-3 in their first innings at stumps with Pakistan’s in-form opener Abid Ali batting on 45 which came off 74 balls, striking six fours. Mohammad Saad was not out on 11.

Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza and Tabish Khan got one wicket each.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gained 100 runs lead when after scoring 116 they dismissed Balochistan for only 100 in 26 overs. Ayaz Tasawar scored 22 while Taimur Ali and Bismillah Khan made 14 runs each.

Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal got 4-31 while Imran Khan Senior, Sameen Gul and Asif Afridi got one wicket each.

KP then were 17-2 in their second innings at stumps.

Earlier, KP were bowled out for 116 with Kamran Ghulam top-scoring 31 which came off 68 balls and had six fours. Sajid Khan was batting on 25 for which he faced 22 balls and hit four fours and one six.

Left-arm pacer Taj Wali and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti got four wickets each.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Southern Punjab were folded by Northern for 238 in their first innings. Salman Ali Agha hammered 142 off 193 balls, having hit 23 fours. He was the only batsman who single-handedly took his side to a good total. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who is a regular part of Pakistan’s Test squad, was the pick of the bowlers with 6-104 in 31.5 overs.

Athar Mahmood and off-spinner Mubasir Khan got two wickets each.

In response, Northern were 54-3 in 18 overs at close with Zaid Khan scoring 20. Skipper Umar Amin (17*) and Faizan Riaz (10*) were batting. Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ilyas got one wicket each.