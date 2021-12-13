Pooran confident of good fight against Pakistan

Karachi: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said on Sunday he expected his team to put up a good fight against hosts Pakistan in the three-match T20I series despite losing players to injury and Covid ahead of the series.

Pooran was named captain after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the series due to an injury. The side suffered another blow when three of its players were ruled out of the series after testing positive for Covid on arrival in Karachi.

He said that losing players to Covid was unfortunate as the management had the plans set for who would be playing.

However, the West Indian skipper said that the situation gave new players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“It is obviously a new stage for us now. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have all the senior players here. But I am very excited to see this new crop of players get on to cricket field. I believe that there’s a lot of talented players here, a lot of special players, especially when it comes to the shorter format,” he said.

“For me, you know, I’m looking forward to seeing us play together, stick to our plans as much as possible,” Pooran said.

The West Indies captain praised Pakistani side and acknowledged that the home team had a very good World Cup and played well in 2021 but highlighted that there was always a chance in T20 cricket.