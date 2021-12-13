Board of Governors meeting to decide on PCB’s CEO appointment

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) will be top agenda item during meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) that is expected to be held on December 21 in Karachi.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has shortlisted two names for one of the most important positions in the board. The CEO directly deals with the execution of all the development work and spreading and popularizing the sitting chairman’s vision.

Ramiz, who took over the PCB’s reins less than two months back, has ambitious plans for the up-gradation of the cricket system/working in the country and as such has required a strong administrator to run the affairs.

One of the reasons for outgoing Wasim Khan’s failure as the CEO was that he hardly had any clue of the existing cricket system. A well-versed cricket administrator, knowing the ground realities in country’s administrative hierarchy would definitely help Ramiz’s plans to revive cricket fortunes.

‘The News’ has already revealed one of the contenders’ names for the post of CEO in the December 4 issue. The former managing director (MD) Zimbabwe Cricket, Faisal Hasnain already had a detailed interview with the concerned committee that was given the mandate to recommend the selected names. It is believed that Faisal had another round of interviews with the chairman PCB only last week following the committee tasked for the purpose has shortlisted two names.

Hasnain, a former financial head of the ICC, began the job with Zimbabwe Cricket as MD in 2018 and resigned within a year, citing the failure of the Zimbabwe team to qualify for World Cup 2019 as a major factor.

During his stay with Zimbabwe Cricket, Hasnain was often blamed for spending far less time in Zimbabwe. He, however, succeeded in ensuring hosting World Cup qualifiers for Zimbabwe.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the other name is very much from the local system.

It is believed that the new PCB CEO name would be approved during the BoG’s December 21 meeting. Whether it would be announced or not is another matter.

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has already announced focusing on school and club cricket besides upgrading the existing cricket facilities in the country. The up-gradation of grounds, pitches, and working to modernize provincial associations had already been marked at the top of the new administration’s agenda.

Other items on December 21 meeting agenda are to finalise the arrangements for the Australian team’s tour to Pakistan.