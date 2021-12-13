UET Syndicate removes five teachers

LAHORE: The UET Syndicate in its recent meeting chaired by UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, approved various recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee, including the enhanced salary package of TTS Faculty and Vice Chancellor while it also took decisions on different disciplinary cases against the university teachers and staff.

According to a press release the Syndicate also decided the removal of five teachers from service due to their willful absence from duty after personal hearings in response to show-cause notices issued under PEEDA Act 2006. One teacher was censured and resignations of three teachers were accepted subject to payment of due amounts. The Syndicate considered the inquiry reports against five faculty members and decided to issue them show-cause cum personal hearing notices on account of misconduct. The Syndicate also discussed and disposed off two cases referred by the Honorable Lahore High Court Lahore in response to petitions filed by an Associate Professor and an ex-lecturer.

Considering the orders of the Chancellor/Governor Punjab in appeals of two teachers, the Syndicate approved to conduct De Novo Inquiries under PEEDA Act. After personal hearing of a Deputy Registrar in response to show-cause notice, the Syndicate decided to conduct De Novo Inquiry against him under PEEDA Act 2006 and authorized the Vice-Chancellor to constitute inquiry committees in said inquiries.

ORU holds grand alumni reunion night: A grand alumni reunion night was held at the Govt College University (GCU) Lahore under the auspices of Old Ravians Union (ORU) on Sunday.

The historical Gothic style building of the GCU was also illuminated for the reunion celebrations. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib was the chief guest at the dinner chaired by ORU President and DIG Punjab Police Jahanzeb Nazir Khan. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present as Guest of Honour.

Eminent Old Ravians including Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, former Governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khosa, King Edward Medical University VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Walled City Authority DG Kamran Lashari, former federal secretary Qazi Afaq and Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha, DC Sheikhupura Rana Shakeel Aslam, singer Jawad Ahmed, actor Usman Pirzada, playback singers Amanat Ali and Waris Baig, Senator Zarqa Suhrawardy, DIG Prisons Mubashir Malik and Mayo Hospital Board of Governors Chairman Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat were also present. Prof Zaidi said that the Old Ravians were the real strength of GCU who always played a key role in advancing the university’s vision and mission.