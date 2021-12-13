‘Instructors play key role in training of nurses’

LAHORE:Principal, College of Nursing, Lahore General Hospital Ms Hamida Sarwar has said that there is no doubt that instructors’ play an important role in the professional training of nursing which provide them platform for their future performance.

She mentioned that it is a great honour that senior nurses have been given the status of instructors which will undoubtedly enhance their performance. She was addressing a ceremony in honour of those nurses who have been given promotion to the rank of Nursing Instructors. Former Nursing Superintendent Ruqayya Bano, Azhra Perveen, Shahnaz Dar, Nasreen Nazeer, Kauser Perveen, Hamida Sarwar, Zubaida Bano, Rahat Afza, Azhra Sultana, Sabra Saeed, Ramzana Bibi, Azhra Yaqub and college faculty members were also present.