PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) on Sunday has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Afshan Naseem d/o M Masood Naseem has been awarded PhD after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Assessment Strategies on Anxiety and Performance of Grade VII Mathematics Students: An Experimental Study’, Syed Mudassar Muzaffar s/o Syed Muzaffar Hussain in the subject of Solid State Physics, Majida Atta Muhammad d/o Atta Muhammad in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Production of Recombinant Starch Hydrolyzing Enzymes of Hyperthermophilic Origin and Their Industrial Applications’, Sher Muhammad s/o Abdul Latif in the subject of Applied Geology (Specialisation in Geophysics) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Geophysical and Hydrogeological Investigations to Characterize the Potential Groundwater Aquifers of Nowshera Area, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan’ and Muazzam Mahmood s/o Hadayat Ullah in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Study of Religion in Urdu Seerah Literature: Analytical & Critical Study’.
