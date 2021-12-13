‘Pak furniture exports surge in 4 months’

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Pakistan’s furniture exports registered 202.49 per cent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year, compared to corresponding period of the last year.

He was talking to a delegation of SMEs representatives, led by Nasir Hussain, chief financial officer of Chenone, which called on him here. He said during the period under review, furniture worth US$2.78 million was exported compared to corresponding period of last year.

He said furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports. However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added.

He said if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years. He hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come.

He said the business community had pinned high hopes on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, adding that Imran Khan's government was committed to providing all facilities to businessmen to enhance the volume of exports.