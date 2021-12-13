 
School e-transfers for school teachers from Dec 14

December 13, 2021

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab is all set to open next round of e-transfers for school teachers from Dec 14 (tomorrow). Under the new round of e-transfer facility, public school teachers from across Punjab would be able to apply for transfer in all categories.