JI holds protests against inflation, civic problems

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami launched an agitation movement against the government’s ‘apathy’ towards soaring inflation and persistent civic problems of provincial metropolis here on Sunday, holding protests at over a number of public spots, where workers holding banners and placards raised anti-government slogans and demanded rulers either ensure basic needs of masses or quit.

JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid led the protest on Multan Chungi while other leaders led the workers to protest on different areas including Wahdat road, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Bund Road, Ghaziabad, Township, Ichhra, Shahdara, Begum Kot, Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Wasanpura, Harbanspura, etc. Addressing the workers, Zikruallh Muhahid and other leaders lamented that Lahore used to be a city of gardens and flowers, but now turned into a large heap dirt and filth due to sheer negligence of PTI. He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan made hundreds of promises but all proved packs of lies. He said Lahore has now become the dirtiest city of the world in terms of air pollution, deprived of clean drinking water, people are forced to drink contaminated water and suffer from a myriad of diseases, but despite all those miseries the civic authorities, Wasa and LWMC, are extracting huge monthly bills from the masses under the reign of inflation and unemployment.

He said all roads are broken and dilapidated, streets lights missing and manholes without covers putting the pedestrians and motorists at the high risk of accidents and injuries. The PTI government only managed to build Langar Khanas only. The opposition parties who ruled the country also let down the residents, especially those who made tall claims of dragging Zardari on the streets but ended up resting in costly flats purchased in London. He said protest movement will continue and next protests will be held on December 19 and Road caravans will take round of city on December 30 to wake up Lahore.

In other areas the JI protests converted into agitation against the scarcity and dearness of utilities like electricity, Sui gas and water. The leaders lamented that PTI subjected the people to load shedding of Sui-Gas, after the electricity and water. They also condemned the recent 5 rupees per unit price raise of electricity tariff on the demands of IMF for releasing next loan installment. The leaders who addressed people included Ahmed Salman Baloch, Khalid Ahmed Butt and others.

Ahmad Salman Baloch said people’s stoves turned cold and poor masses were forced to purchase costly food from hotels. He strongly condemned Prime Minister Imran Khan for declaring Pakistan as the cheapest country, terming it a cruel joke and comic relief in his otherwise tragic and incoherent speeches.