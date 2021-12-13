Leadership of founding members acknowledged

LAHORE: LUMS acknowledged the leadership of its founding members as well as its visionary partnership with the industry at a special commemorative ceremony organised in connection with 35th anniversary of Varsity at its campus on Sunday.

According to a press release the university’s senior leadership including Founding Pro Chancellor, Syed Babar Ali; Pro Chancellor, Abdul Razak Dawood; Rector, Shahid Hussain; Member Board of Trustees, Dr Parvez Hassan and Vice Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad were present on the occasion.

The evening was a special tribute to all the donors who played a pivotal role in the successful journey of LUMS and its transformational endeavours through their generous contributions in the last 35 years. The attendees included notable donors from philanthropists, alumni, corporate representatives, Government bodies, and bilateral agencies who had contributed significantly towards LUMS success since its inception.

The ceremony included a panel discussion moderated by Dr Arshad Ahmad, with the university’s founding members about the inception and journey of LUMS and how they envision its future evolution.

Syed Babar Ali emphasised on the importance of steadfastness and persistence that led to the inception of LUMS from a vision to a reality. Abdul Razak Dawood spoke about the strong values of tolerance, discussion, merit, and hard work that has been embedded in the academic culture of LUMS and has successfully steered it towards success over the last three decades. Dr Parvez Hassan recalled the achievements of LUMS, particularly in the field of law, and how it was helping Pakistan’s judiciary in its capacity building efforts.