Opp wants to take country backwards: governor

LAHORE: Governor Chaudhary Sarwar has said PM Imran Khan wants to take Pakistan forward and political opponents want to take it backward.

The governor was talking to the media on Sunday after offering condolences to senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar on the demise of his father. The PTI government believes in the Constitution, rule of law and strengthening of institutions. Naya Pakistan Card, Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsas Programmes are a gift from the government for the poor. We are working for the provision of clean drinking water to every individual of Punjab through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Water Authority. Maximum relief for people in every sector is the top priority of the present government, Ch Sarwar said.

Minister religious affairs Syed Saeed Ul Hassan, Political Secretary to Governor Mian Kashif Iqbal and PTI leader Moon Khan were present on the occasion. Sarwar said that the present government has used all its resources to move the country forward despite the severe economic conditions and there is no doubt that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan through its successful economic policies has helped Pakistan economically and protected it from bankruptcy and even today, the first priority of the government is to make Pakistan economically strong and provide maximum relief to people in every field for which the government is taking practical steps.

To a question, he said people have given a five-year mandate to the PTI government. PTI government will not go anywhere by opposition protest and government will complete its constitutional term in 2023. Elections in the country will be held on time and then people will decide next government by the power of their votes, he said.

The governor said that Pakistan is facing many challenges for which it is necessary for the political and religious parties of Pakistan to support the government for the protection of the interests of the nation and fail the conspiracies of anti-Pakistan elements who are against prosperity.