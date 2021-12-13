 
close
Monday December 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Bus crash in Ecuado kills 18

By AFP
December 13, 2021

Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service said on Sunday.

ECU911, quoting national police officials, said the bus crashed and overturned after "losing its traffic lane." It did not elaborate. The accident occurred late Saturday on a highway near the city of Sucua, in Morona Santiago province near the border with Peru.