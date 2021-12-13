New Miss France insists she’s a feminist after criticism

Caen, France: The newly crowned Miss France 2022 insisted that she was a feminist after winning this year’s competition which has drawn criticism from the government’s gender equality minister.
"As a woman I wanted to show that you can be Miss France and a feminist," Diane Leyre, a 24-year-old real estate professional from the Paris region, told a press conference on Saturday night.
"For me, being a feminist is deciding what I want." The Miss France competition and other beauty pageants around the world have long been criticised by women’s rights groups as objectifying women and promoting unhealthy body images.
