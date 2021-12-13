 
PCR tests suppliers to slash prices

By AFP
December 13, 2021

Johannesburg: South Africa’s competition authority said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with the two biggest suppliers of Covid-19 PCR tests to slash their prices. Ampath and Lancet Laboratories agreed to cut the test prices 500 rand ($31, 27 euros) or less from around 850 rand, following a complaint to the Competition Commission by regulator the Council for Medical Schemes.