Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls

Eilat, Israel: Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday, with several contestants defying pressure to boycott in support of the Palestinians.

The 70th edition of the annual pageant, being held in Israel for the first time, has also faced complications from the coronavirus pandemic. Among those challenging for top prize are Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose majority Muslim nations normalised ties with Israel last year.