Monday December 13, 2021
World

HK’s annual harbour swim resumes after three years

By AFP
December 13, 2021

Hong Kong: An annual swim across Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour was held on Sunday for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to the pro-democracy protests and then the pandemic. The race is one of a few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub.