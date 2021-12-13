Security rehearsal for Pak-West Indies matches held

A full-dress rehearsal of the security arrangements was conducted on Sunday, a day before the start of Pakistan-West Indies cricket matches in the city.
An official said that the rehearsal was conducted to provide foolproof security to the players during the matches to be played at the National Stadium between Pakistan and West Indies commencing today (Monday) at the National Stadium.
Personnel of the Security Division, Pak Army, Rangers, traffic police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the rehearsal which was conducted from a hotel to the National Stadium and vice versa to provide security to the teams during their movement.
