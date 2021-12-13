Woman’s killer says husband, mother-in-law paid for hit

Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a woman residing in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood. They said Sanam Abbas was killed after being kidnapped, adding that her husband and in-laws were behind the incident.

Officials said the woman’s husband and in-laws had paid for the abduction and murder, adding that the woman’s body was later recovered from Afghan Basti and she was identified through the biometric system.

Police then registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s uncle. They said that during their investigation, they arrested a suspect named Sajid and interrogated him.

Officials said that during the interrogation, the suspect revealed that the victim’s husband and in-laws were behind the incident, and that he had murdered the woman after receiving a payment of Rs80,000 to abduct and kill her.

Police said the suspect had identified the victim’s husband Yad-e-Ali and her mother-in-law Sughra Bibi for having paid the cash to Ayaz Khan Bajauri, the suspect’s accomplice on the run. Officials said the two men had abducted the woman, murdered her and then dumped her body in Afghan Basti, adding that the victim’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law have been arrested.