15,100 take admission test for various KU programmes

As many as 15,100 candidates appeared in the University of Karachi (KU) entry test on Sunday for admissions to various 2022 academic programmes.
The entry test was conducted for doctor of pharmacy, doctor of physical therapy, BE, BS and BEd programmes. The varsity had received 16,000 online forms, after which 15,100 candidates appeared for the test at 35 examination centres.
KU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed and others monitored the admission test. Masks, sanitizers and thermal guns were provided at all the examination centres and terminal buses provided pick and drop service to and from the entrances of the campus.
A full-dress rehearsal of the security arrangements was conducted on Sunday, a day before the start of Pakistan-West...
Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a woman residing in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar...
In less than two weeks, the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police, in collaboration with the Karachi...
Of the 1,000 renal transplants performed annually in Pakistan, around 500 or 50 per cent kidney transplants are...
A total of nine million children under five years will be administered oral polio vaccine drops along with Vitamin A...
Veteran journalist Ghazi Salahuddin on Sunday stressed the need for a movement for a free press to be collectively...