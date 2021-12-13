15,100 take admission test for various KU programmes

As many as 15,100 candidates appeared in the University of Karachi (KU) entry test on Sunday for admissions to various 2022 academic programmes.

The entry test was conducted for doctor of pharmacy, doctor of physical therapy, BE, BS and BEd programmes. The varsity had received 16,000 online forms, after which 15,100 candidates appeared for the test at 35 examination centres.

KU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed and others monitored the admission test. Masks, sanitizers and thermal guns were provided at all the examination centres and terminal buses provided pick and drop service to and from the entrances of the campus.