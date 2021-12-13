Year’s last polio drive starting today

A total of nine million children under five years will be administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) drops along with Vitamin A drops across Sindh from Monday, December 13, till Sunday, December 19, during this year’s last polio drive as part of the National Immunisation Days (NIDs), officials said on Sunday.

The drive is being conducted by the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in all the 30 districts of Sindh. An official of the polio eradication initiative said the chief minister was expected to inaugurate the drive in Karachi. He added that of the target of over nine million children to be vaccinated in the entire province, more than two million resided in Karachi.