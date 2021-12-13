JI, PSP agree on continuing struggle against local govt law

Leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in a meeting on Sunday rejected the Sindh Local Government Amendment Act and agreed that the politics of feudalism, ethnicity and discrimination would not be tolerated anymore in Karachi and other parts of the province.

A PSP delegation led by its chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal visited the JI headquarters to discuss the controversial bill on the local government system of Sindh, which was twice bulldozed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Sindh Assembly despite every opposition party vehemently opposing it.

Talking to the media after the meeting, JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the two parties had discussed in detail the controversial bill and the situation after the PPP had hastily passed it from the Sindh Assembly.

He explained that the two sides also exchanged views with regard to the flawed results of the census, the attempt to capture the local bodies by the PPP and the issue of the direct election of the mayor.

Rehman said that his party and the PSP shared the same viewpoint against what he called a black law on the chapter of the local governments in Sindh. He added that the JI and PSP had decided to continue their struggle against what he called an undemocratic move by the PPP.

He maintained that the bill had once again laid the foundation stone for ethnic politics in Sindh. He expressed sorrow over the behaviour of the Sindh chief minister, saying that he had shown a discriminatory attitude.

The JI city chief added that the PSP also supported the viewpoint of the JI on an empowered city government and a direct election for the city mayor. Kamal said that his party not only opposed the controversial bill but also condemned the reduction of powers and authorities of the city government setup by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the PPP in 2013.

He asked the PPP ruling regime in Sindh to avoid creating a Balochistan-like situation in Karachi. Kamal said the PSP delegation had visited the JI headquarters for dialogue and not for political point-scoring. He further said that the bill bulldozed by the PPP was an anti-Karachi initiative and the PSP strongly opposed it.

PSP leaders Arshad Vohra, Anis Kaimkhani and others accompanied Kamal.