‘PPP ready to further amend LG bill to devolve powers to grassroots’

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has once again expressed willingness to further amend Sindh’s local government bill to ensure that the devolution of powers to the grassroots level takes place in the province in the real sense.

The PPP made the offer during talks held between a delegation of the party led by Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and the provincial and Karachi leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the residence of PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah on Sunday.

Jointly addressing a news conference after the talks, the PPP and PML-N leaders said they would not allow the promotion of politics on the basis of ethnicity in the province on the issue of municipal governance.

The PPP delegation assured the PML-N that the Sindh Finance Commission would be made functional soon after the holding of the upcoming LG elections in the province. PPP Karachi Division President Ghani said on the occasion that compared to the situation in the aftermath of the enactment of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, municipal agencies have been empowered more through the passage of the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021.

He recalled that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the provincial assembly that the latest LG amendment bill is not yet final because it is open to further amendments. He mentioned that they have invited the stakeholders to come forward for the purpose.

He said the opposition lawmakers unduly created a fuss in the PA, pointing out that twice they have not bothered to present their proposed amendments to improve the new LG amendment bill because they prefer to keep protesting in the House in the usual fashion.

He also said PA legislators of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the other opposition parties have adopted an utterly undemocratic attitude in the House.

He said the opposition has every right to criticise the working of the government and put forth suggestions to improve it, but it cannot dictate the majority party in the House.

Replying to a question, Ghani said he has said it several times that the MQM has once more shown the desire to cause violence on the basis of ethnicity in the city, and the party has put up banners to accentuate the ethnic fault lines as well as the urban and rural divide in the province.

He said the people of Karachi and the rest of Sindh will not allow politics on the basis of prejudice and ethnicity to succeed again at any cost. The PML-N Sindh president said on the occasion that he belongs to a federal and democratic party, and they do not believe in politics on the basis of ethnicity at all.

He said they always consider Sindh a single entity, with no division in the province from Karachi to Kashmore. He said his party also wants the process of devolution of powers to be completed in Sindh. He welcomed the PPP’s gesture for being ready to further amend the LG bill.

He said they want such an LG system to be implemented that is available to serve the people of the province on a uniform basis without any discrimination.

Responding to another query, Shah said that although the PML-N attended the all-party conference organised by the MQM, it is yet to sign the joint communique, pending consultation with the N-League’s top leadership.

Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair said they are pleased that the PPP has assured them of further amending the LG law. PML-N leader Miftah Ismail said Sindh has already endured much harm due to ethnic politics, stressing the need for politics on the basis of performance.