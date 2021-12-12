People crossing River Indus on foot as ferries stop due to low water level

MANSEHRA: People of several villages in Torghar district have been suffering difficulties in crossing the River Indus after the water level dropped significantly because of the dry spell. “The river’s water level has dropped significantly because of the prolonged dry spell and villagers who use ferries as the only travelling source are suffering adversely,” Anwar Dad, a local resident, told reporters on Saturday.

People of Ghanar and its adjoining villages are dependent only on ferries to cross the river to Hassanzai and then to the neighbouring Buner district and other parts of Malakand division.