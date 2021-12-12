Anti-polio drive launched in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: As many as 1.35 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the anti-polio campaign, which would continue from December 13 to 17 in the district.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad while inaugurating the campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital on Saturday. He said that 3,649 teams would perform duties during the campaign.

He said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to completely eradicate the poliovirus from the country.

He directed that each and every child under five years of age should be vaccinated, besides approaching the nomads.

He said that he would himself check the performance of the anti-polio teams by visiting different areas of the district.