PPP stages protest against price hike, unemployment

CHITRAL: The workers and activists of Pakistan People’s Party staged protest rallies against the price-hike and inflation in the country

A large number of PPP workers and activists staged demonstration in the headquarters of two districts in Chitral and Booni and chanted slogans against the government.

Speaking at the protest rally at PIA Chowk, PPP Lower Chitral general secretary Qazi faisal and others said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed on all fronts owing to flawed economic policies.

They said that PTI government was a glaring example of mismanagement and failures to fulfil its tall promises made with people on container.

In Booni, PPP Upper Chitral activists Amirullah Khan, Hameed Jalal and others addressed the rally and blasted the PTI rulers for the rampant corruption and inflation.

They said that the poor and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike and unemployment in the country.