No threat to govt from opposition: minister

MULTAN: Minister of State for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development of the country.

Addressing a delegation from NA-155 at his residence here on Saturday, he said that there was no threat to the government from the opposition. He said that the government was facing many challenges, including inflation and corruption, and it would soon overcome them. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was waging jihad against corruption and was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against corruption. He said that the corrupt elements were against the government. For the first time in the history of the country, big fish were being arrested, he added. He said that the corrupt people would be prosecuted without any discrimination.