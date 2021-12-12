Woman remanded into police custody for killing man, hacking body

KARACHI: The judicial magistrate south Karachi on Saturday remanded a woman, who is alleged to have been killed 65-year old Sheikh Sohail and decapitated his body in an apartment in Saddar, to police custody for investigation. The investigation officer produced Rubab, 40, who was arrested from the crime scene, before the judicial magistrate for obtaining her police remand for further investigation. The investigation officer submitted that Rubab, who was stated to be wife of deceased Sheikh Sohail, was arrested from the apartment where the hacked body of the deceased was found.