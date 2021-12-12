CM expresses grief over polio attack at Tank

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on polio team at district Tank.
The Chief Minister, in a condolence message, expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of martyred and injured cops in the incident.
The chief minister directed the police department for early arrest of the culprits involved in the incident. He said that the provincial government is keen to eradicate polio from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but some anti-social elements did not want to and made attacks on polio teams at different areas. It is worth to mention here that unknown motorcyclists attacked on police team at Chadrar area of district Tank and killed head constable Muhammad Iqbal Anwar.
