Ghazanfar Bilour confirms joining PTI

PESHAWAR: Ghazanfar Bilour, a scion of the influential Bilour family has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after reposing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
Talking to APP here on Saturday, he confirmed joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and explicitly termed it his personal decision and nothing to do with other members of his family. When questioned about terms and conditions of his joining the ruling party, he said that he has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafunconditionally.
Ghazanfar Bilour is the son of the Awami National Party ’s longest serving Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and nephew of former federal minister Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Shaheed Bashir Ahmad Bilour.
Bilour is the household name of Awami National Party in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The young Bilour also served as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and president, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is the first member of the family, who relinquished decades-long association with Awami National Party and joined PTI after reposing confidence in the party leadership.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on polio...
MANSEHRA: Junaid Safdar, a grandson of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, gave a traditional touch to his...
PESHAWAR: The candidates running for various slots of the upcoming local government election in Mardan district have...
CHITRAL: The workers and activists of Pakistan People’s Party staged protest rallies against the price-hike and...
TIMERGARA: Journal of Pakistan Orthopaedic Association , in collaboration with Department of Orthopaedic and...
MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday staged a rally in Darband area of Oghi teshil to demand the district status for the...