PPP stages protest against price-hike, joblessness

CHITRAL: The workers and activists of Pakistan People’s Party staged protest rallies against the price-hike and inflation in the country
A large number of PPP workers and activists staged demonstrations in the headquarters of two districts in Chitral and Booni and chanted slogans against the govt.
Speaking at the protest rally at PIA Chowk, PPP Lower Chitral general secretary Qazi Faisal and others said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed on all fronts owing to flawed economic policies.
They said that the PTI government was a glaring example of mismanagement and failures to fulfill its tall promises made with people in containers.
In Booni, PPP Upper Chitral activists Amirullah Khan, Hameed Jalal and others addressed the rally and blasted the PTI rulers for the rampant corruption and inflation.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the attack on polio...
PESHAWAR: Ghazanfar Bilour, a scion of the influential Bilour family has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after...
MANSEHRA: Junaid Safdar, a grandson of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, gave a traditional touch to his...
PESHAWAR: The candidates running for various slots of the upcoming local government election in Mardan district have...
TIMERGARA: Journal of Pakistan Orthopaedic Association , in collaboration with Department of Orthopaedic and...
MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday staged a rally in Darband area of Oghi teshil to demand the district status for the...