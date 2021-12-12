Seminar on research article writing held at Timergara hospital

TIMERGARA: Journal of Pakistan Orthopaedic Association (JPOA), in collaboration with Department of Orthopaedic and Traumatology Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH), arranged a one-day seminar on research article writing for doctors, paramedics and pharmacists at the TTH here on Saturday.

Speaking at the seminar, JPOA chief editor assistant professor Dr Faaiz Ali Shah, managing editor assistant professor Dr Abdul Haadi, TTH medical superintendent (MS) Dr Dawood and orthopedic surgeon Dr Waqar Alam emphasized on doctors, paramedics and pharmacists to spare time for improving their research writing skills so that their work and experience may be shared with the local and international community for bringing further improvement in the provision of better treatment to the ailing humanity.

Dr Zafar Ayaz, Dr Jamil ur Rahman, Dr Rabnawaz, Dr Waheedullah, Dr Naimatullah, Dr Moinuddin and a large number of paramedics and pharmacists attended the training workshop.

The participants were asked to improve their research writing skills by following Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines set for research writing and to avoid plagiarism while writing a quality research article.

The speakers said that by improving research writing skills, health professionals would be able to share their expertise with the rest of the world and it would also provide a chance to the government to formulate better policies regarding medical