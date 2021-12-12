Rally seeks district status for Tanawal

MANSEHRA: The people on Saturday staged a rally in Darband area of Oghi teshil to demand the district status for the Tanawal.
“Tanawal belt is widely stretched over in Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts but its people are still without the basic amenities and the government should give it the status of another district in Hazara division,” Aurangzeb told the participants of the rally.
Holding the banners and placards, the participants of the rally marched through various roads in the Darband down.
They also raised slogans in support of their demand.
Aurangzeb said that the local lawmakers deceived the people in the name of Tanawal district for a long time.
“Our peaceful struggle would meet a logical end and the government would give this widely stretched belt the status of a district,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, former teshil councillor, Abdul Razzaq, said that it was not an appropriate time to demand, which area of town would be notified as the district headquarters of the Tanawal as their struggle was for the status of a district and government should accept it in the larger public interest.
“We want the status of a district for the combined Tanawal and the government should seriously consider our demand,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Cadet Khursheed said they would bring people of the entire Tanawal on a single platform to wage a joint struggle for the status of Tanawal district.
