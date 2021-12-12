Two brothers kill each other

PESHAWAR: Two brothers were killed when they opened fire on each other over a property dispute in Jhagra village on Saturday.
An official said Aziz and Uzair, sons of Sher Mohammad, exchanged harsh words over a property dispute and resorted to firing on each other.
Both of them sustained bullet injuries and later expired at a hospital, he added.
Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of a woman, killed by unidentified people in the suburbs of Peshawar.
The woman was identified as Shabina, hailing from Mardan and presently living in Chughalpura village in Peshawar.
