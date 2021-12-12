8 cops martyred guarding polio teams since August

PESHAWAR: Eight policemen were martyred and two sustained injuries in attacks on anti-polio vaccination teams in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since August, officials told The News.

The latest attack took place in Tank on Saturday in which one policeman was martyred while another sustained injuries.

Security was beefed up in several districts of the province where a polio vaccination campaign was being carried out.

“Eight policemen have sacrificed their lives while two others sustained injuries while protecting the polio teams.

Two each of these cops were martyred in Peshawar, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan while one each martyred in Kohat and Tank,” an official said.

He added two policemen were separately injured in these attacks. “All these unsung heroes sacrificed their lives but protected the male and female vaccinators and other team members,” said the official.

A large number of policemen as well as personnel of other security forces came under attack while guarding polio vaccination teams in different parts of KP and rest of the country in recent years.

Officials said the sacrifices of these cops need to be properly acknowledged at the highest forums.

“Recently the matter was taken up with the vaccination authorities who as acknowledgement of the sacrifice of the policemen approved Rs1million compensation package for the martyred and Rs500,000 for the wounded ones,” said an official.

The KP Police gives proper Shaheed Package to the policemen who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

An official said that after an attack in Swabi last year the KP police managed to foil 13 of the 17 attacks on polio teams in KP in the last three years and even sacrificed their lives for it.

Security was further upgraded all over KP after the attacks on polio teams in January last year. Apart from local police, cops from other districts as well as personnel of Frontier Constabulary are deployed to protect polio teams during the special vaccination drives.