Moot held on apprenticeships as tool to recover job losses

Islamabad: The Human Resource Development Network held the All Members Meeting with the theme ‘Quality Apprenticeships: The Way Forward in Pakistan’ focusing on the use of apprenticeships as tool to recover job losses caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The event organised in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Institute of Rural Management (IRM) was meant to assess the existing situation of Apprenticeships System in Pakistan and identify strategies to be adopted by the government, development sector and civil society to use Apprenticeship as a tool to recover job-losses due to COVID-19. The conference was organised in collaboration with International Labour Organization (ILO) and Institute of Rural Management (IRM).

experts like Nazar Ali CEO SDC, Hafeez Abbasi DG NAVTTC, Saad Gillani Senior Programme Officer ILO and Ms. Robeela Bangash CEO HRDN were the panellists to shed light on the topic.

Dr. Roomi S. Hayat, Chairperson HRDN, a prominent expert in the field of Human Resource Development opened the event by welcoming all the participants at the event. He said that Pakistan is a YOUNG County. To empower youth and to enable young people to acquire the relevant competencies to facilitate their transition from the world of education to the world of work it’s time to address the challenge of creating employment opportunities for bulging youth in productive sectors of the economy. He further added that quality apprenticeships have the potential to equip people with the relevant competencies to navigate the challenges in the world of work throughout their lives, they are considered to be an important element of the system of lifelong learning. Quality apprenticeships also have the potential to improve the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises.

Syed Nazar Ali, CEO, SDC, on the occasion presented an overview of the vocational training in Pakistan and said that the on-job training model is highly effective to engage youth and include them in the skilled work force. It may lead to economic growth of the country through the creation of new job opportunities.

The vocational training also includes attitude training which is critical to get well-adjusted in the job market by having a good grasp on the norms of the industry.

Hafeez Abbasi, Director General NAVTTC, Islamabad, was of the view that National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) aims at fulfilling the Government’s vision for building a developed industrialized and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that the new laws are being introduced regarding the apprenticeship that is aimed to develop human resource through the industries while making the process part of the industrial development.

He informed the participants that NAVTTC is already working on the development public-private partnership to allow synergy for economic development. He added further that we need to promote apprenticeship and vocational skills to enhance the employability of the youth.

Robeela Bangash, CEO, HRDN highlighted the fact that we have a shortage of competent human resource to achieve professional excellence towards sustainable development it is the need of time to facilitate capacity development and evidence based policy advocacy. She added the current landscape of apprenticeship in Pakistan and emphasized on enhancing public-private partnerships and involving corporate sector in the process to synergize this key sector of the economy.