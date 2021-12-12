Special patrolling squads to help regulate traffic in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Special Patrolling Squads would help regulate vehicular movement and monitor wrong parking in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), “We have formed patrolling squads to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the roads besides keeping vigil over those who violate traffic rules.”

Similarly, the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi also formed ten special squads comprising 90 personnel to regulate traffic and check wrong parking on the roads.

The unofficial statistics revealed that some 15,000 vehicles and 30,000 motorbikes are wrongly parked daily on the roads that severely disturb the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi.

The City Traffic Police shared that it has introduced ‘leave and attendance management system’, under which weekly rest would be ensured for all traffic personnel and the schedule of weekly rest would be compiled and sent to the office every month as traffic officers and youth perform their duties under extremely difficult conditions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi is increasing day by day that needs improved infrastructure and more parking facilities for the motorists.

The development of the parking area in Commercial Centre (Satellite Town) and parking plaza near Fawara Chowk have greatly helped address the issue of shortage of parking facilities.

“There was a time when the visitors were unable to find parking space in Commercial Market. But now the issue has been resolved to some extent after the development of a big parking lot in the middle of the market,” said Ghazanfar Ali, a shopkeeper.

The official details showed that there is a plan to construct parking plazas in Rawalpindi in different areas including Kutcherri Chowk, Old GTS Bus Stand, Jinnah Road, Fifth Road Commercial Market, Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Bani Market. The plan will cost Rs4.6 billion and each plaza would have a parking capacity of 1,500 vehicles and 4,000 motorbikes.