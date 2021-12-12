Green regulations for restoration of ecosystem stressed

Rawalpindi: The Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division/Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate RDA to prepare green regulations for intensification and restoration of the ecosystem through maximization of Pothohari flora and fauna.

He emphasized the need to align the RDA’s regulatory framework with the 10 billion Tree Tsunami vision. In this regard, he directed that RDA needs to adopt the following objectives that Intensification and maximization of indigenous Pothohari flora and fauna. He called for revival and rehabilitation of Pothohari wildernesses and revival of the Pothohari ecosystem in urban settings.

RDA director-general stressed the need of making urban settings conducive to protection promotion and revival of Pothohari flora and fauna including and Pothohari and migratory birds. He called for the minimization of exotic flora, especially its replacement in the public space with Pothohari flora.

The commissioner stressed the need of maximizing land-use efficiency for human settlements for maximizing areas under wildernesses, forests, and green fields.

The commissioner expressed concern that we all have observed the fast vanishing of Pothohari and migratory fauna since the flora being planted in homes, parks, and open areas, etc. is mostly exotic; trees are of exotic origin and not supportive for the indigenous fauna. He mentioned that by planting and promoting Pothohari flora i.e. in parks, playgrounds, along Nullahs, Streams, along utility corridors, public buildings (Mosques, Hospitals, etc.), commercial area’s parking lots, graveyards, and of course our homes/rooftops / lowers, etc. we can restore food chains of Pothohari and migratory fauna within the urban settings.