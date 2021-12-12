People are talking about

-- how recent, horrific events have left a large majority of persons angry, shocked and ashamed and judging by this reaction, it appears to be a watershed moment for the country. People say history tells us that this nation has a very limited capacity for self-reflection, let alone taking difficult steps that would be needed to root out what is no less than a cancer of the soul because elements of the state themselves rationalize religious violence for the sake of political expediency.

-- the recorded remark by a minister of the ruling party that “the incident was simply a result of young people being high on emotion and passion,” in reference to the recent Sialkot incident. People say, though he denies it, his words appear to be a justification for an incident which he should he have condemned in the strongest terms, questioning why our society has become so brutalized, instead of ascribing this heinous crime to youthful passions.

-- how an animal rights activist, who recently highlighted the plight of four elephants kept at Karachi Zoological Gardens and Safari Park, feared for her life for raising the issue and approached the police for protection. People say the fact that any person begins to fear for their life and the lives of their families when they highlight the poor performance of anyone in a position of power, shows the poor state of governance, a failing which should be addressed by political leaders.

-- the fact that generally, most people have become intolerant, lacking basic ethics, manners and etiquette, this misbehaviour being more common in youngsters, so the question arises, who is responsible? Parents who fail to inculcate the qualities of tolerance and respect among their children, or schools that only focus on academics and forget to impart and enforce basic values. People say no nation can flourish under such circumstances, therefore, we all must work together to root out this menace from society.

--the incident of the escape of under trial prisoners from a lock-up and how senior police officers shrugged off responsibility by suspending a few junior policemen without an inquiry. People say while this behaviour speaks volumes for their poor training and capacity to deal with such circumstances, it also shows their unwillingness to risk their physical safety with no one around to lead them and above all, risk their life when those who kill their colleagues are allowed to go free.

-- the criticism by the media, opposition and businessmen on the hike in the key interest rate announced by the State Bank, which was overdue to rein in the rising current account deficit and the squandering of resources on consumption. People say the low cost of financing encouraged increase in the import bill but foresight requires further increase in the interest rate to slow down frivolous consumption; restrict the import bill by discouraging inflow of non-essential goods and to compress the current account deficit.

-- the Green Line transport system which has been inaugurated in Karachi and the fact that major political parties are taking credit for it. People say instead of squabbling about the project they should now ensure that it runs smoothly and cleanliness is observed because unfortunately, the general public is very careless about littering, while a sharp eye should also be kept on the transport mafia who may feel threatened that their business will suffer. – I.H.