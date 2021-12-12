55 COVID-19 cases, no death from twin cities

Islamabad: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is still significantly higher as in the last one week, as many as 306 new patients have been registered from the region at an average of 44 patients per day while the virus has claimed five more lives from twin cities in the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours, another 55 patients were tested positive for the infection from the twin cities taking the tally to 144,464 though the virus claimed no life from the region from where a total of 2,182 deaths had already been recorded due to COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi has been recorded as 1.24 per cent that is much higher as compared to the positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded in the country that is below 0.8 per cent.

It is important that the number of active cases from the twin cities that had dropped down to below 400 two weeks back rose up to 480 on Saturday.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the most important thing at the time is to convince people to continue to follow SOPs religiously and get them vaccinated against COVID-19. Get your vaccinations completed and all those who qualify for the booster dose should get it, he advised.