State land retrieved

LAHORE: Board of Revenue in an operation against land Mafia in Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal recovered more than 12 acres and 6 kanals of state land worth Rs15 crore 96 lakh and 80 thousand from the possession of illegal occupants.

According to member BoR Babar Hayat Tarar, 6 kanals of government land worth Rs4 crore 50 lakh in Sahiwal, 5 acres 5 kanals of state land worth Rs15crore 96 lakh and 80 thousand in Sheikhupura, 5 kanals state land worth Rs8 crore in Rawalpindi and 12 acres one marla government land worth Rs14 lakh in Sargodha have so far been reclaimed from land grabbers.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Divisional Superintendent Tariq Latif, a grand anti-encroachment operation was carried out against illegal occupants near Gate 46 in Gujranwala Railway Station Cantt Yard.

In the operation, 12 marlas of valuable land worth Rs 6 million was retrieved. Landa Bazaar and Khokha shops established on the land were demolished and the retrieved land was handed over to Station Master Gujranwala Cantt. Two FIRs against occupants were registered. Ejaz Hussain and Mubashir were arrested on the spot. DS Railway Tariq Latif said operations against land mafia will continue.