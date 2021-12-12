US democracy summit termed deception

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said Summit for Democracy under the patronage of USA is mere chicanery to bolster its declining hegemony over third world.

Commenting on the US-sponsored virtual Summit for Democracy 2021 on Saturday, Shujauddin said Pakistan’s decision to stay away from American summit is praiseworthy. “We thank Allah that the signs of Pakistan trying to escape the clutches of USA are becoming visible now,” he said, adding that the global image of USA has been ruined after the humiliating defeat in Afghanistan. He said the summit’s objectives have been advertised as defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights, yet it is outrageous that USA itself and other invitees such as India and Israel are placed at the bottom of the ladder with regards to these traits.