‘Time to curb violence against women, children’

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that there is a need to promote ethical and religious values to strengthen our society in order to ensure equality and provide human rights to all.

He was addressing a webinar on “Equality and Inclusion” organised by Punjab University Human Rights Chair here on Saturday. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Chairperson Department of Public Relations & Advertising and Human Rights Chair Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Assistant Prof GCU Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Ms Nighat Daad, Ms Nida Usman attended the seminar. The minister said that the incidents of violence against women and children were bad examples of human rights violations and we needed to curb it. He said that through establishment of special desks at police stations and human rights portal, the incidents of domestic violence had reduced.