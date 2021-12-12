Teenage waiter assaulted by co-worker

LAHORE: An adolescent waiter was sexually assaulted by his colleague in Ravi Road on Saturday.

The suspect Allah Yar and the victim were co-workers at a hotel and lived together in a quarter. The suspect overpowered the victim on finding an opportunity and sexually assaulted him. Police on receiving the application arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Biker shot dead on Canal Road: A 45-year-old man has been shot dead by unidentified suspects in Mughalpura on Saturday.

The victim Arif Younis was driving a bike on Canal Road. Suddenly, the unidentified suspect/s intercepted him and opened firing. He received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Motorcyclist dies in road accident: A motorcyclist died in a road accident in Nawab Town after he rammed into a truck on Saturday. M Saleem was driving a bike towards Shadiwal. As he headed towards Shaukat Khanum flyover his bike rammed into a truck. The victim fell down and died on the spot. The victim is a resident of Bedian Road. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

Inmate dies of illness: A 52-year-old inmate of Camp Jail died of illness on Saturday. The victim identified as Akbar Ali, a resident of Gujranwala had been jailed few months back. He reportedly had been suffering from chronic illness, cancer for some time. When his condition got deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital for treatment but could not survive.

Man injured in roof collapse: A 75-year-old man was injured after a roof collapsed in Shadara Town on Saturday. The victim M Akram had been living in a house near Bus Stop Saaz Bazar. He was inside house when suddenly the roof of his house collapsed and resultantly his head and nose were damaged and the bleeding started.

Four drug peddlers arrested: Lahore police have arrested four drug-peddlers and recovered 27-kg charas from them. A team of Gujjarpura police conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Abdul Jabbar, Khurram, Shehzad and Abdul Rasheed. The accused Abdul Jabbar smuggled charas in Lahore from Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan. The accused sold the narcotics at public places around the educational institutions.

Dacoit killed in encounter: An alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police at Bachoki village, Raiwind, here on Saturday. Police said that two alleged dacoits were fleeing after a dacoity incident.

On receiving information, the local police reached there and opened fire on the dacoits. One of them, identified as Babri Meo, received bullet injuries and died on the spot. However, his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.