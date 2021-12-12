Yasmin Rashid vows to make Punjab corona-free

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new corona vaccination centre at Iqbal Avenue Housing Society Johar Town here on Saturday. The Health Minister also reviewed the vaccination process at the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We are providing vaccination facility to people at their doorstep. The centre at Iqbal Avenue Society is part of second phase of the Reach Every Door (RED) Campaign which is underway currently across Punjab. On average over 800,000 people are being vaccinated daily.

Every unvaccinated person must get himself vaccinated. We have to make Punjab safe from corona. Alhamdulillah Punjab has become the highest vaccinating province in the country.

Highest single day vaccination numbers: Punjab achieved highest single day vaccination numbers on Friday with figures of 955,000 in 24 hours.

The NCOC specifically appreciated Punjab for reaching the highest single-day figures. Minister for Health Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid felicitated Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for inoculating maximum people in one day.

Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikander Baloch said that CEOs and frontline workers deserve appreciation for great performance hoping that the momentum shall continue.