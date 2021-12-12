Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smogy conditions was observed at the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -12°C while in Lahore it was 7°C and maximum was 24.3°C.
LAHORE: Board of Revenue in an operation against land Mafia in Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal recovered...
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to extend working hours of Lahore driving...
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said Summit for Democracy under the patronage of USA is mere...
LAHORE : “Development for an Equitable Society” is a collection of essays covering broad topics like economic...
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that there is a need to...
LAHORE : Leaders of different faiths while condemning the lynching of Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot expressed full...