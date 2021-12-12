Art & Craft Festival 2021 starts

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) launched an Art & Craft Festival 2021 at Food Street here on Saturday.

Officials said the two day festival will end on Dec 12 and its slogan was “Happiness in Homemade”. Different well-known and budding artisans from Lahore and outside have placed their stalls in the festival which include appliqué work, Hazara stone carving, puppets & dolls, ghuggu ghoray, mirror work, truck art, metal work, music instruments and paintings. A number of artists are also participating in the event.

Moreover, different food stalls were also placed at the food street. To grace the evenings of the event, diverse singers including Maham Sohail, Fazal Jutt, Waseem Mazhar Khan and Sain Arshad Ali participated in the event.

Director General WLCA, Kamran Lashari said that the purpose of this whole endeavour was to reinvigorate passion and inspire interest of people towards art and craft which is fading and facing a serious threat in this modern age. It will help the local artisans to boost their skills according to the new and ever changing demands of people.