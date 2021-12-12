EPD yet to kick-start Punjab green development project

LAHORE: Environmental Protection Department (EPD) is yet to kick-start World Bank’s funded Punjab Green Development Project, which was approved in 2018 to foster green development in the province and address serious environmental issues including smog.

Sources in EPD claimed that World Bank committed a grant of US$200million for this project and the Punjab government has to arrange US$73million from its own resources. Sources said World Bank approved the five years long project on May 25, 2018, which was announced as the starting date and the project has to be completed in May 2023. For this project, EPD had established Strategic Planning and Implementation Unit (SP&IU) to complete all Disbursement Links Indicators (DLIs). Sources claimed that World Bank had released US$ 23.75million to the Punjab government while the rest of the amount has to be released after completion of various DLIs.

Sources said the programme from the start hit a major controversy regarding the appointment of its Project Director Waqar-ud-Din Butt as several complaints were filed in NAB, Punjab chief secretary and chief minister that his educational qualifications didn’t match the criteria defined in the job advertisement. Sources said in the job advertisement the project director should have an educational qualification of 18 years whereas the selected project director has 17 years of education. They said due to the required criteria of 18 years of education, a number of people who have 17 years of degree didn’t apply for the post. Sources said following this controversy, EPD Minister M Rizwan also wrote a letter to the chief secretary in July 2021. “It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that Zahid Hussain, EPD Secretary, has violated Selection Criteria for selecting Waqar-ud-Din Butt as Project Director, SP&IU: (a) minimum criteria for eligibility for the post of project director is 18 years of education and 17 years of experience. It is clearly written in the Project PC-I and the Job Ad that Master Degree, i.e., 18 years of education is the minimum required educational qualification. The same requirement of 18 years of education is also specified in the application form available on the website of EPD. (b) Zahid Hussain, Secretary, EPD, in the case of Waqar-ud-Din Butt, concealed the fact that he does not possess 18 years of education (16 years of BSc Engineering and 2 years of MA). The degree and transcripts submitted by Waqar-ud-Din Butt clearly show that he did his MA from FC College and that his session was 2016-17. The transcript of Waqar-ud-Din Butt for his MA Public Policy reveals the duration of his degree, which is one year. (d) 17 years of experience was required for the post of Project Director Waqar-ud-Din Butt had an experience of 16 years and 5 months. Thus, Waqar-ud-Din Butt was not eligible to be shortlisted on this basis also. It is surprising that Waqar-ud-Din Butt neither applied to the competent authority for relaxation in experience requirement nor any such relaxation was granted. (e) The trite principle is that the experience prescribed for the initial appointment is the post-qualification experience. Thus, Waqar-ud-Din has an experience of about three years. That is, he also did not qualify to be shortlisted vis-à-vis the experience requirement according to this yardstick. (f) The argument that a person with MA Public Policy (held by Waqar Ud Din Butt) is eligible for admission to PhD is not tenable. The Selection Criterion was 18 years of Education and not eligibility for admission to PhD. The facts pointed here make it abundantly and without an iota of doubt, clear that Waqar-ud-Din Butt was not eligible for being shortlisted let alone selection. Responsibility ostensibly lies squarely with Zahid Hussain, Secretary EPD,” the minister letter said.

When contacted, Project Director, PGDP, Waqar-ud-Din Butt said he has done Executive MA in Public Policy from FC College with distinction. He said his degree has the same credit hours which are in the regular MA Public Policy degree. He said that anyone aggrieved due to his appointment can go to the court and challenge his appointment.

Talking about progress in the project, he said US$ 25 million were released by the World Bank, which were used in completing various DLIs. He said the project was progressing and appointments on 16 senior positions had already been made while the process of remaining 6 appointments will be completed soon.

Secretary, EPD, Mubashar Hussain while talking to The News over the issue, said this was the job of scrutiny committee to check all relevant documents at the time of appointments. Answering a question over delay in utilisation of funds of PGDP, he said so far 6 per cent utilisation had been done and remaining will be done very soon. He said the department was in process of acquiring state land in nine districts where green buildings will be constructed.