Libya delays list of presidential election candidates

TRIPOLI: Libya’s election commission on Saturday delayed publication of a final list of candidates for a presidential election scheduled in less than two weeks.
It is just the latest twist in a UN-led effort targeting December 24 presidential polls intended to help the oil-rich North African country move past a decade of violence.
The process has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for the elections, their dates, and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward.
Publication of the final candidate list is supposed to mark the formal start of the election campaign, but the election commission did not give a new date for issuing the list.
Rules governing the ballot -- which would be the first time a Libyan head of state is chosen by universal suffrage -- say the commission should publish the list of candidates two weeks after final court rulings and appeals related to candidacies.
On December 2 a Libyan court reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Qadhafi, as a candidate.
A day earlier, an appeals court in Tripoli rejected petitions against the candidacy of interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who heads the Tripoli-based unity government established in March and charged with leading the country to presidential and legislative elections.
Libya descended into chaos with the Nato-backed 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed Moamer Qadhafi.
A year of relative peace followed an October 2020 ceasefire between warring eastern and western camps, but analysts have warned that violence could easily flare again surrounding the elections.
A statement on the election commission’s website said it must still adopt a series of judicial and legal measures "before proceeding to the publication of the definitive list of candidates and the start of their electoral campaign".
LIVERPOOL: The West and its allies need to be united against authoritarianism, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on...
BERLIN: Germany’s governing Social Democrats on Saturday elected a centrist and a left-wing figurehead as its two...
DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday called in the US ambassador to protest sanctions by Washington against its top security...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to...
VIENNA: Tens of thousands gathered in Austria’s capital Vienna on Saturday to protest mandatory Covid vaccines and...
MADRID: Spain’s youngest bishop has been stripped of his church powers, the country’s Episcopal Conference said on...