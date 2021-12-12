Thousands protest Austria compulsory Covid jabs

VIENNA: Tens of thousands gathered in Austria’s capital Vienna on Saturday to protest mandatory Covid vaccines and home confinement orders for those who have not yet received the jabs.

Police said an estimated 44,000 people attended the demonstration, the latest in a string of huge weekend protests since Austria last month became the first EU country to say it would make Covid vaccinations mandatory.

A partial confinement since last month ends on Sunday for the vaccinated, but those who have not received the required doses will have to remain at home.

"No to vaccine fascism," read one protest sign.

"I’m not a neo-Nazi or a hooligan," said another, "I’m fighting for freedom and against the vaccine."

Vaccination is to be obligatory from February for all residents older than 14, except in the case of a dispensation for health reasons.

Nobody will be vaccinated by force, the government has said, but those who refuse the shot will have to pay a initial fine of 600 euros ($670), which can then increase to 3,600 euros ($4,000) if not settled. Manuela, 47, said she had travelled in from out of town for the protest.